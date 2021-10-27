Ireland U18 Schools team to have three-day camp in Dublin

1 total views, 1 views today
The Ireland Under-18 Schools squad will assemble in Dublin this week for their first training camp of the season.
Head Coach Paul Barr will lead the Ireland Under-18 Schools in the upcoming season alongside Assistant Coach Andi Kyriacou.
Players from the four Provinces and the IQ Rugby pathway have been called up to train with the National Age Grade squad at the Sport Ireland Campus after the PwC Under-18 Interprovincial Championship.
The Ireland Under-18 Schools will put the building blocks in place for the season ahead when they came together for a three-day camp at the Campus on Wednesday.
Commenting ahead of this week’s camps, Peter Smyth, the IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said: “The return of the National Age Grade squads is a real boost to everyone involved with the player pathway.
“Getting the opportunity to develop and assess players over the mid-term period is the first point of our National Age Grade season plan.
“The excellent work that the schools and clubs undertake are the bedrock of these National programmes.”
Ireland Men’s U18 Schools Squad
Tom Stewart (St Michael’s College/Leinster)
Danny Sheehan (PBC/Munster)
Andrew Sparrow (St Mary’s College/Leinster)
Joe Hopes (Campbell College/Ulster)
Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College/Munster)
Dawid Novak (Christian Brothers College/Munster)
Inigo Cruise O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College/Munster)
Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)
Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster)
Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Sam Berman (St Michael’s College/Leinster)
David Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster)
Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College/Munster)
Oran Murphy (London Irish/IQ Rugby)
Flyn Pyper (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)
Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College/Ulster)
Joseph Coffey (CC Roscrea/Munster)
Michael Colreavy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College/Leinster)
Kamil Novak (Christian Brothers College/Munster)
Max Flynn (CC Roscrea/Connacht)
Jake O’Riordan (St Munchins College/Munster)
Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College/Leinster)
Sean Condon (PBC/Munster)
Wilhelm de Klerk (St Michael’s College/Leinster)
Harry Long (Ard Scoil Ris/Munster)
Lucas Kenny (CCB/Munster)
Ruben Moloney (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Jake Bowden (Methodist College/Ulster)
Ben Howard (St Michael’s College/Leinster)
Blayze Molloy (Clongowes/Connacht)
Richard Whelan (CC Roscrea/Leinster)
Ben McFarlane (Methodist College/Ulster)
Finn Tracy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster).