Ireland U19 squad to have first training camp of season in Dublin

The Ireland Under-19 squad, sponsored by PwC, will assemble in Dublin this week for their first training camp of the season.
Aiden McNulty has been named as Head Coach of Ireland Under-19s for the season ahead, with Andrew Browne and Mark Butler also part of the coaching team.
The Ireland Under-19s will put the building blocks in place for the season ahead when they come together for three-day camps at the Sport Ireland Campus from Wednesday.
Commenting ahead of this week’s camps, Peter Smyth, the IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said: “The return of the National Age Grade squads is a real boost to everyone involved with the player pathway.
“Getting the opportunity to develop and assess players over the mid-term period is the first point of our National Age Grade season plan.
“The excellent work that the schools and clubs undertake are the bedrock of these National programmes.”
Ireland Men’s U19 Squad
George Hadden (Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
Gus McCarthy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Paddy McCarthy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Patrick Browne (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Jim Peters (Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
Ruadhan Quinn (Cresent College Comprehensive/Munster)
Peter Hyland (PBC Cork/Munster)
Josh O’Hare (Lansdowne FC/Dundalk RFC/Leinster)
Fintan Gunne (St Michael’s College/Leinster)
Harry West (Kings Hospital/Connacht)
Rory Telfer (Colraine GS/Ulster)
John Devine (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)
Hugh Cooney (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Connor Oresanya (Harlequins/Leeds Beckett/IQ Rugby)
Noah Sheridan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)
Jack Boal (Belfast Harlequins RFC/Ulster)
Tom Barry (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Jonathan Flynn (CC Roscrea/Corinthians/Connacht)
Jack Norton (BHS/Ulster)
Max Dunne (DUFC/Leinster)
Daniel Leane (St Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
Dan Carroll (St Michael’s College/Leinster)
George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)
Andrew O’Mahony (UCC/Munster)
Ross McKay (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Finn McNulty (Frome RFC/IQ Rugby)
David Dooley (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)
Jed Tormey (Belvedere College/Leinster)
Luke Doyle (Shannon RFC/Munster)
Henry Buttimer (Rockwell College/Munster)
Adam Duffy (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Conall Henchy (Cresent College Comp/Munster)
Gareth Kilkelly (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
Kelvin Langan (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar School/Munster)
Liam McCarthy (Bandon Grammar School/Munster).