Ireland Women’s Six Nations 2022 Fixtures Announced

The fixtures for the upcoming 2022 Women’s Six Nations have been announced, with Ireland set to face Wales at the RDS in their campaign opener.

The competition begins on Saturday, March 26, 2022, and will end a month later on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Ireland will have three home games set to be played at three different venues across Ireland – the RDS, Musgrave Park and Kingspan Stadium.

They play Wales, as mentioned before, Italy and Scotland at these venues respectively during the campaign.

The match against Scotland will be the first senior international to be played at the Belfast venue since the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Commenting on today’s news, IRFU CEO, Philip Browne, said: “We are delighted to announce that it will be even easier for fans around the county to support our women’s team in the 2022 Six Nations as we look at increasing the accessibility, profile, and interest in our women’s rugby team across the country.

“Support for the team has grown strongly as they moved from Ashbourne, to Energia Park and the RDS and we hope that by bringing the team closer to the provincial clubs that are developing women’s and girl’s rugby, we can encourage even more female involvement, at all levels.

“The three provincial venues deliver topflight facilities and playing surfaces that will allow for the best of international women’s rugby, and we are optimistic that our 2022 Six Nations will be one of the best supported campaigns ever.”

Greg McWilliams’ first two away trips as Ireland Women’s Head Coach will see the team and him travel to France and England.

The former national assistant coach will return to the setup to take the reins after Adam Griggs’ stepped down from the role.

Ticket information for Ireland’s three home games in Dublin, Cork and Belfast will be announced soon.

Ireland Women’s Six Nations 2022 Fixtures

Ireland v Wales – Saturday, March 26, 2022 (Kick-off 4:45 pm)

France v Ireland – Saturday, April 2, 2022 (Kick-off 3:15 pm)

Ireland v Italy – Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Kick-off 5 pm)

England v Ireland – Sunday, April 24, 2022 (Kick-off 12 pm)

Ireland v Scotland – Saturday, April 30, 2022 (Kick-off 8 pm)

