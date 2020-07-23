Leinster and Munster will battle it out at the Aviva Stadium under lights when action resumes in the Guinness Pro14 on August 23rd. Connacht will take on Ulster a day later also at the Aviva Stadium.

Last month we stated that a start date of August 22nd was pencilled in across all five competing territories. However, the season has been cut from it’s usual 21 games to now just 15 games. Benetton will take on Zebre on August 21st at the Stadio Monigo in Treviso. The Scottish Derby between Glasgow and Edinburgh takes place on Saturday 23rd at 5.15pm, while the Scarlets will entertain Cardiff Blues at Parc Y Scarlets that same day at 3pm. Leinster and Munster then complete the days action at 7.35pm at the Aviva Stadium. Connacht and Ulster complete the weekends action on Sunday when they meet at 3pm, also at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The following week another Pro14 interprovincial double header will take place at the Lansdowne Road venue. Ulster will play Leinster at 7.35pm on Saturday August 29th, while on Sunday the 30th of August Munster will play Connacht at 3pm. Glasgow and Edinburgh will battle it out on Friday 28th to open Round 15. This game will go ahead at Murrayfield. The Welsh Derby between the Dragons and Scarlets will go ahead also on Saturday 29th at Rodney Parade at 3.15pm. On Sunday Cardiff Blues will play Ospreys at 5pm, while the weekend will be rounded off with Zebre playing Benetton at 7pm.

Round 14

Friday 21 August

Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio Monigo, Treviso, 7pm

Saturday 22 August

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets, 3pm

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield, 5.15pm

Leinster v Munster, Aviva Stadium, 7.35pm

Sunday 23 August

Ospreys v Dragons, Liberty Stadium, 2.15pm

Connacht v Ulster, Aviva Stadium, 4.30pm

Round 15

Friday 28 August

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield, 7.35pm

Saturday 29 August

Dragons v Scarlets, Rodney Parade, 3.15pm

Ulster v Leinster, Aviva Stadium, 7.35pm

Sunday 30 August

Munster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium, 3pm

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, Rodney Parade, 5pm

Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Lanfranchi, 7pm

