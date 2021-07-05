Lions Side To Face Sharks on Wednesday

The British and Irish Lions have announced their side to face the Cell C Sharks on Wednesday at 6 pm in Johannesburg.

Wholesale changes have been made to the side that beat the Sigma Lions 56-14 on Saturday.

Iain Henderson will captain the side in their first midweek game of the tour against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

The 29-year-old is the Ulster captain and has experience of wearing the armband for Ireland.

Bundee Aki joins Henderson in the starting lineup at 12.

Mako Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie will get their first starts on Wednesday alongside Scotland’s Zander Fagerson.

Henderson will be paired with Adam Beard at lock, who was chosen to replace Alun Wyn Jones for the tour in South Africa.

Josh Navidi will also get a debut after replacing the injured Justin Tipuric and will start at blindside flanker with England’s Tom Curry on the openside.

Exeter Chiefs’ Sam Simmonds will wear the number eight shirt for the first time on the tour.

Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar form a Wales duo at nine and 10.

The aforementioned Aki will play alongside Saracens’ Elliot Daly at centre, Daly’s natural position.

Duhan Van Der Merwe will return to the starting lineup, with Anthony Watson getting his first start at 14 while top try scorer Josh Adams is rested.

Liam Williams rounds off the side at fullback.

Four Irish players appear on the bench – Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan and Tour Captain Conor Murray.

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports.

Lions 23 v Sharks

Backs

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath, England)

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht, Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester, Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton, Wales)

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

Forwards

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter, England)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow, Scotland)

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster, Ireland) (captain)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales)

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff, Wales)

7. Tom Curry (Sale, England)

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter, England)

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester, Scotland)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, Ireland)

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster, Ireland)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster, Ireland)

21. Conor Murray (Munster, Ireland)

22. Stuart Hogg (Exeter, Scotland)

23. Chris Harris (Gloucester, Scotland)

