Lions Team to play Japan – Start time 3pm Saturday – Live on Channel 4

The British and Irish Lions matchday 23 for their first warm-up test against Japan this Saturday has been announced.
The two teams will face each other at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh with kick-off at 3:00 pm.
Six Irish players are included in the starting XV – Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.
It is the highest amount of players in the XV from any of the four national teams of Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland.
Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong is on the bench, bringing the total of Irish players in the 23 to seven.
Tour Captain Alun Wyn Jones= takes the armband for the side’s first warm-up test.
Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson give a Scottish feel to the front row while the back row includes Beirne and Conan alongside Hamish Watson.
Conor Murray and Dan Biggar are the starting inside-back pairing with Irish centres Aki and Henshaw beside them.
Duhan Van Der Merwe, Josh Adams and Liam Williams round off the XV.
Furlong, Jamie George, Owen Farrell and Anthony Watson are among those on the bench.
The game will be available to watch on Channel 4 in Ireland and the UK with coverage starting at 2:15 pm.
British and Irish Lions 1888 Cup Squad
Backs
15. Liam Williams (Wales/Scarlets)
14. Josh Adams (Wales/Cardiff Blues)
13. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland/Leinster)
12. Bundee Aki (Ireland/Connacht)
11. Duhan Van Der Merwe (Scotland/Edinburgh)
10. Dan Biggar (Wales/Northampton Saints)
9. Conor Murray (Ireland/Munster)
Forwards
- Rory Sutherland (Scotland/Edinburgh)
- Ken Owens (Wales/Scarlets)
- Zander Fagerson (Scotland/Glasgow Warriors)
- Iain Henderson (Ireland/Ulster)
- Alun Wyn Jones (Wales/Ospreys)
- Tadhg Beirne (Ireland/Munster)
- Hamish Watson (Scotland/Edinburgh)
- Jack Conan (Ireland/Leinster)
Bench
16. Jamie George (England/Saracens)
17. Wyn Jones (Wales/Scarlets)
18. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland/Leinster)
19. Courtney Lawes (England/Northampton Saints)
20. Taulupe Faletau (Wales/Bath)
21. Ali Price (Scotland/Glasgow Warriors)
22. Owen Farrell (England/Saracens)
23. Anthony Watson (England/Bath)