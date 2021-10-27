Ex-Munster’s James Coughlan takes charge of Toulon

James Hanly
The former Munster back-row James Coughlan will take temporary charge of French club Toulon after head coach Patrice Collazo parted with the club

James Coughlan, who only joined the French team as defense coach last summer, will now have to prepare Toulon for the weekend. They have a crucial Top 14 clash against fellow strugglers Biarritz this Saturday afternoon.

Toulon has spent a lot of money to ensure success this summer. They recently signed World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe but still have endured a wretched start to the season, with five defeats from eight games, which ultimately cost the former boss, Collazo, his job.

Coughlan played 137 games for Munster before finishing his career in Pau. The former forward has since been working his way through the ranks of French club rugby.

The 40-year-old began his coaching career with the Pau Academy before he joined Aix as forward’s coach. That job subsequently led to a move to Brive, before Toulon secured his services last summer.

Coughlan is not the only Irishman to be a part of the Toulon squad. Former Connacht and Ireland lock Quinn Roux is part of the team. He will be hoping to help the side now languishing second from the bottom of the Top 14 table.

Ex-Clermont boss Franck Azema is expected to be appointed as Toulon’s new head coach at a press conference on Friday.

Toulon’s next match will be at home to Biarritz at 14:00 on Saturday, 30th October.

