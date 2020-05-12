Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Ulster pair Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have signed new deals with Ulster Rugby. The contract extensions are for a further two years as the province also confirmed their squad for next season.

Murphy has been playing at Ulster since leaving Leinster in 2018. Will Addison played Sale Sharks, but he moved to Ulster also in 2018. The contract of both players was due to expire over the summer but they have now put pen to paper which is sure to exit Ulster supporters.

As I previously mentioned the province also confirmed their squad for the new season. Jacob Stockdale, Matt Rea and Sean Reidy will all remain at the province. Stewart Moore has committed to a three year deal, he will graduate from the Ulster academy to be a development player, before been upgraded to the senior squad. Meanwhile, Ian Madigan comes into the squad on a one year contract. Madigan comes to Ulster after playing with Bristol Bears. Alby Mathewson will also return on a one year deal, having played with Munster.

Dan McFarland, head coach at Ulster rugby said, “Our desire to build on the successes of this season to-date is evidenced in our strong investment in talent from the current squad. Although it’s an uncertain time for rugby, and all sport, I am confident our selection will stand us in good stead for when we are able to safely start the new season”.

McFarland also thanked players that have retired or moved clubs he said, “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the players who are moving on from the squad. This includes Clive Ross, who earned 73 caps since joining the province on a development contract in 2014, along with 21-capped Angus Kernohan, and Zack McCall.

Ulster Rugby 2020/21 Squad:

Players developed through the Abbey Insurance Academy or Ulster club system are marked with * and development players are in italics.

Will Addison

John Andrew*

Robert Baloucoune*

Billy Burns

Sam Carter

Marcell Coetzee

John Cooney

Angus Curtis*

Matt Faddes

Craig Gilroy*

Iain Henderson*

Rob Herring

James Hume*

Bill Johnston

Greg Jones*

Ross Kane*

Michael Lowry*

Louis Ludik

Rob Lyttle*

Ian Madigan

Luke Marshall*

Alby Mathewson

Adam McBurney*

Kyle McCall*

Stuart McCloskey*

Jack McGrath

Gareth Milasinovic

Marty Moore

Stewart Moore*

Jordi Murphy

Alan O’Connor*

David O’Connor

Eric O’Sullivan*

Tom O’Toole*

Marcus Rea*

Matty Rea*

Sean Reidy

David Shanahan*

Jonny Stewart*

Jacob Stockdale*

Nick Timoney*

Kieran Treadwell

Andrew Warwick*