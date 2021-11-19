No Zebo as Ireland announce last matchday squad of 2021

2 total views, 2 views today
Simon Zebo will not make his return in the green shirt of Ireland in 2021 after the matchday squad for Sunday’s clash with Argentina was named.
The Munster winger is not among the Ireland 23 set to be involved against Mario Ledesma’s South American side.
Mack Hansen, Luke McGrath and Jack Carty also miss out – all three were called up after the initial squad announcement for the international window.
Instead, the back three consists of the ever-present Hugo Keenan, high-flyer James Lowe and Ulster prospect Robert Baloucoune, who gets his second start for the team after he made his Ireland debut against the USA in July, scoring a scintillating try.
A new, all-Munster half-back pairing of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery is introduced while Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw makes his season debut at inside centre, partnering clubmate Garry Ringrose in the midfield.
The front row of Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadgh Furlong is retained as is the back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan – two units of Leinster and Ireland’s teams that have been exceptional so far since the start of the 2021-22 season.
James Ryan assumes the captaincy in the absence of Johnny Sexton and is partnered in second row by Iain Henderson, who keeps his spot after starting last week’s win over New Zealand.
Dan Sheehan, who won his first cap against Japan earlier this month, and Tom O’Toole, who was capped against USA in July, are named as front row cover alongside Cian Healy.
Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Harry Byrne and Keith Earls complete Andy Farrell and co.’s final 23 of 2021.
Ireland Team v Argentina
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps
14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 1 cap
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 52 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 8 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 26 caps
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 91 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 51 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps CAPTAIN
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 11 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 22 caps
Replacements
16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 111 caps
18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 1 cap
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 24 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 78 caps
21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 3 caps
22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 95 caps