One change to Ireland side for All Blacks clash in Dublin

Andy Farrell and his coaching team have announced the Ireland side that will take on New Zealand two years after their World Cup quarter-final defeat, with only one change to the starting XV that played against Japan.
Ulster captain Iain Henderson takes his place in the second row alongside James Ryan, with Munster star Tadhg Beirne making way.
Captain Johnny Sexton will face New Zealand for the 14th time in his international career, leading a side that includes several players new to the fixture.
The back three of Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway and James Lowe will play New Zealand at senior level for the first time – Jamison Gibson-Park will do so as well in the number nine shirt.
Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are partnered in midfield for the fourteenth occasion in green.
The Leinster-heavy pack is retained, with the only swap involving players who don’t wear blue for their club.
Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong keep their spots in the side, much like the back row trio of Caelan Doris, Josh Van Der Flier and Jack Conan.
However, only one Leinster star makes the bench – Cian Healy. The rest of the bench is filled with players from the three other provinces, including the dropped Beirne.
Ireland Team v All Blacks
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 26 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 32 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 7 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 100 caps CAPTAIN
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 11 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 50 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 64 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 10 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 21 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 22 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 110 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 17 caps
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 23 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 77 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 90 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 25 caps
23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 94 caps
Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2021
IRELAND v New Zealand
Aviva Stadium , Saturday 13th November, 2021
IRELAND v Argentina – Buy Tickets Here
Aviva Stadium , Sunday 21st November, 2021