Premier Sport announce Rob Kearney as new pundit

By
James Hanly
-
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Premier Sports Event Ahead Of The United Rugby Championship, Dublin 21/9/2021 Premier Sports has announced that Irish rugby icon Rob Kearney will join its TV team for its live coverage of the new-look United Rugby Championship in Ireland. Kearney joins a star-studded line-up of Premier Sports pundits for its Irish rugby coverage including fellow former internationals Stephen Ferris and Andrew Trimble and alongside the talented and experienced TV team of Bernard Jackman, Graham Little, Mark Robson and lead Irish commentator Ryle Nugent. As Ireland’s most decorated player ever, Rob Kearney (93 caps) won four Six Nations titles, four Heineken Cups, six PRO 12/14 trophies and one European Challenge Cup plus was named 2012 European Rugby Player of the year. Kearney was also part of two Lions Tours in 2009 and 2013. He played for Leinster for 15 seasons with more than 200 appearances for his home province. Also new to the Premier Sports team in Ireland will be popular rugby presenter and podcast host Christina Mahon, who has a background in media and PR as well as a career as a community engagement manager for Rugby Players Ireland and brings great rugby contacts and knowledge to the team at Premier Sports. Premier Sports has also been awarded TV rights for the Republic of Ireland for the first time in the new era of the game-changing tournament expanding its coverage to bring together live coverage from each round to a wider rugby audience across the UK and Ireland. Premier Sports viewers can enjoy double delight high profile sport with Premier League action from 2.30pm this weekend as Leeds face West Ham before a URC double header as the Irish provinces met South African teams first up with Leinster v Bulls before Munster host Sharks.  Premier Sports team on duty this weekend are: Graham Little, Rob Kearney and Bob Skinstad in studio with Ryle Nugent and Stephen Ferris on commentary at the Aviva, and Connor Morris and Alan Quinlan in Thomond Park. Premier Sports is part of the 'Sports Extra' pack that contains the BT Sport channels and LaLigaTV on the Sky platform giving customers an unbeatable range of sports to watch live Premier League games and every game live from the URC. Fans can also get access to Premier Sports on NOWTV with a Sports Extra Day or Month Pass.  Premier Sports has one of the most respected TV talent teams in the business - with a huge depth of knowledge and expertise with leading figures such as Stephen Ferris, Andrew Trimble, John Barclay, Jim Hamilton, Shane Williams and Tom Shanklin with 399 international caps between them - all involved in the new URC showcase. Pictured is Christina McMahon and Rob Kearney Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

 1,057 total views,  1 views today

Premier Sports has announced that Irish rugby icon Rob Kearney will join its TV team for its live coverage of the new-look United Rugby Championship in Ireland

Kearney joins a star-studded line-up of Premier Sports pundits for its Irish rugby coverage including fellow former internationals Stephen Ferris and Andrew Trimble. They will appear with the experienced TV team of Bernard Jackman, Graham Little, Mark Robson, and lead Irish commentator Ryle Nugent.

As Ireland’s most decorated player ever, Rob Kearney (93 caps) won four Six Nations titles, four Heineken Cups, six PRO 12/14 trophies, and one European Challenge Cup plus was named 2012 European Rugby Player of the year.

Kearney was also part of two Lions Tours in 2009 and 2013.  He played for Leinster for 15 seasons with more than 200 appearances for his home province.

Also, new to the Premier Sports team in Ireland will be popular rugby presenter and podcast host Christina Mahon who brings great rugby contacts and knowledge to the team at Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has also been awarded TV rights for the Republic of Ireland for the first time in the new era of the tournament expanding its coverage to bring together live games from each round to a wider rugby audience across the UK and Ireland.

Premier Sports viewers can enjoy double delight high profile sport with Premier League action from 14:30 this weekend as Leeds faces West Ham before a URC doubleheader as the Irish provinces met South African teams first up with Leinster v Bulls before Munster host Sharks.

Premier Sports team on duty this weekend are Graham Little, Rob Kearney, and Bob Skinstad in the studio with Ryle Nugent and Stephen Ferris on commentary at the Aviva, and Connor Morris and Alan Quinlan in Thomond Park.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here