Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup Draw

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

 1 total views,  1 views today

The draw for the 2021-22 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup was made recently. Sixteen teams are set to battle it out for the prestigious trophy.

The first-round fixtures will be played on the weekend of September 11th.

The winners of those eight ties will progress to the quarter-finals, which will take place on the weekend of September 18th.

The dates for the semi-finals and final of this year’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup will be confirmed in due course.

Round 1 – Weekend of 11th September 2021
Match 1 – Nenagh Ormond RFC v Midleton RFC
Match 2 – UCC RFC v Garryowen FC
Match 3 – Old Crescent RFC v Kilfeacle & District RFC
Match 4 – Young Munster RFC v Cork Constitution FC
Match 5 – UL Bohemian RFC v Dolphin RFC
Match 6 – Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC
Match 7 – Cashel RFC v Shannon RFC
Match 8 – Sunday’s Well RFC v Highfield RFC

Quarter-Finals – Weekend of 18th September 2021
Match 9 – Winner of Match 1 v Winner of Match 7
Match 10 – Winner of Match 6 v Winner of Match 2
Match 11 – Winner of Match 3 v Winner of Match 8
Match 12 – Winner of Match 4 v Winner of Match 5

Semi-Finals
Match 13 – Winner of Match 11 v Winner of Match 12
Match 14 – Winner of Match 10 v Winner of Match 9

Final
Match 15 – Winner of Match 13 v Winner of Match 14

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here