Barnes and Carley to take charge of Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals

The match official appointments for the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals have been announced today (Tuesday, 20 April) following a meeting of EPCR’s selection committee.

The selection committee has appointed England’s Wayne Barnes to referee the all-French Heineken Champions Cup semi-final between Toulouse and Bordeaux-Bègles at Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday, 1 May, while Matthew Carley, also of England, will take charge when La Rochelle and Leinster Rugby clash at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday, 2 May.

The first of the Challenge Cup semi-finals on Friday, 30 April which has Leicester Tigers going up against Ulster Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road will be refereed by Pascal Gauzère of France, and Ireland’s Andrew Brace will be in the middle for the second semi-final between Bath Rugby and the 2016 winners, Montpellier, at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, 1 May.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP SEMI-FINALS

(Kick-offs local time)

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles

Saturday 1 May – Stade Ernest Wallon (16.00)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng); Assistant referees: Christophe Ridley (Eng), Adam Leal (Eng); TMO: Tom Foley (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Ed Kenny (Ire)

La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby

Sunday 2 May – Stade Marcel Deflandre (16.00)

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng); Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (Eng), Jack Makepeace (Eng); TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Dave Guyan (Eng)

CHALLENGE CUP SEMI-FINALS

(Kick-offs local time)

Leicester Tigers v Ulster Rugby

Friday 30 April – Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20.00)

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (Fra); Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal (Fra), Alex Ruiz (Fra); TMO: Eric Gauzins (Fra); Citing Commissioner: Jeff Mark (Wal)

Bath Rugby v Montpellier

Saturday 1 May – Recreation Ground (20.00)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire); Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (Ire), Chris Busby (Ire); TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire); Citing Commissioner: Eugene Ryan (Ire)

