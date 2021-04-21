British & Irish Lions 2021 tour to South Africa jersey released

The official replica of the Lion’s Test Jersey, made for top-tier performance on the pitch. Its durable material can take on the toughest games while wicking away moisture to keep you cool when things heat up. Canterbury’s ProFit design looks smart and gives you extra room around the neck and arms, with the Lion’s graphics on the sleeves for that premium touch.
THE FINER DETAILS
- VapoDri – quick drying, breathable, wicks moisture, boosts evaporation of sweat
- ProFit – fitted but with a little extra room. Straight fit through the body, but not as tight on the arms or stomach for a more casual feel
- Iconic CCC and British and Irish Lions embroidered logos, indicating premium quality
- Official British and Irish Lions licensed product
- Fabric: 100% recycled polyester