Champions Cup Rugby – Connacht v Leinster – Major issues buying tickets

Tickets for the Champions Cup Rugby match between Connacht v Leinster were due to go on sale this morning.

Connacht v Leinster 8pm on Friday 8th of April.

To the annoyance of many Connacht and Leinster fans, the western provinces website and their ticketing partner “Future Ticketing” system broke down. The tickets were due on go on sale at 11am on 22nd February.

Many fans took to Twitter to complain about not being able to buy tickets

Then an hour after tickets were supposed to go on sale Connacht posted on twitter “We are currently experiencing unprecedented demand for tickets on our website. We are working through the issue with our ticketing partners – thank you for your patience and support”

