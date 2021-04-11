Full Video Replay – Connacht Eagles beat Leinster A

We have a full video replay of Connacht Eagles easily beating a young beat Leinster A side at the SportsGround
- Connacht Eagles 38
- Leinster A 27
Colm Reilly, Abraham Papali’i, Australian Ben O’Donnell, and Diarmuid Kilgallen scored tries for Connacht in the first half. Cian Prendergast and Shane Jennings got the second-half tries.
Definitely the try of the first half from Ben O’Donnell #rugby @connachtrugby @mrbenodonnell pic.twitter.com/ezCnSk2Ytk
— Joe Naughton (@JosephNaughton4) April 10, 2021
Leinster try scorers were J Boyle twice, R Russell, A Abdaladze and D Sheehan.
CONNACHT EAGLES: O McNulty; P Sullivan, D Kilgallen, C Forde, B O’Donnell (S Jennings 72); C Fitzgerald, C Reilly (H Gilvary 77); M Burke (J Duggan 61) J Murphy (D Tierney-Martin 53), D Roberston-McCoy (C Kenny half-time); N Murray, C Prendergast; C Booth (D McCormack 75), O McCormack (D Boyle 60), A Papali’i.
LEINSTER A: C Cosgrove; N Comerford, M O’Reilly, J Osborne (M Kiely 75), R Russell; T Corkery, B Murphy (C Foley half-time); M Hanan (J Boyle 66), D Sheehan (J McKee 66), A Abdaladze (G McGrath 63); J McCarthy, A Soroka (A Coleman 61); L Barron (A Coleman 70), M Hernan, S O’Brien.
Super TRY from Shane Jennings secures a 38-27 win for Connacht Eagles over Leinster A. @CGarbally had five players involved. pic.twitter.com/2WOxipyTIp
— Joe Naughton (@JosephNaughton4) April 10, 2021