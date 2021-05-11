John Cooney on injury list after neck injury

The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup fixture against Leinster Rugby at RDS Arena.

Marcus Rea suffered a concussion in the recent Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup game against Munster Rugby and will now follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

John Cooney, who sustained a neck injury in the Challenge Cup semi-final fixture versus Leicester Tigers; and Kieran Treadwell, following an ankle injury in training, have joined the current injured list and are unavailable for selection.

Six Nations Rugby has commenced joint long form contract discussions with Virgin Media Television and RTÉ.

The agreement will ensure all three Six Nations Championships are shared between the two broadcasters.

It is envisaged that all three Championships will be shared in a balanced way. It will see RTÉ Sport again broadcast games from the Men’s Guinness Six Nations. Virgin Media Television will diversify its coverage to include the Women’s Six Nations and Men’s Under 20’s Championships.

Agreement Welcomed

Welcoming the news, Ben Morel, Chief Executive of Six Nations Rugby, said:

“I am delighted that we have agreed the principles of a unique three-party partnership with Virgin Media and RTÉ. They have chosen the Six Nations to build such a strong and compelling collaboration around all our competitions. It will be to the benefit of our sport, our unions and of Rugby fans in Ireland.”

Joining Morel in welcoming the news, Philip Browne, IRFU CEO, said,

“Rugby is a participation sport and one that has always, and will always, strive to ensure a balance between finance and exposure. It is a win-win for all involved.”

Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television said:

“Virgin Media Television are very excited about this historic agreement which guarantees that the Six Nations competitions will continue to be available to Irish rugby fans on Free-to-Air Television.”

Dee Forbes, Director-General, RTÉ, said of the agreement:

“This agreement represents a win for the Irish public as two broadcasters come together to deliver the Six Nations Tournaments Free-to-Air, to the widest possible audience in Ireland.”

