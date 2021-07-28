Leinster to host Harlequins on Friday 10 September

Leinster Rugby and Harlequins have announced a Bank of Ireland Pre-Season Fixture ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

The reigning Guinness PRO14 and Gallagher Premiership champions will face each other on Friday evening, 10th September with a 7.00pm kick-off.

Details around the venue, spectator numbers and protocols around same will be confirmed closer to the game.

Harlequins won the Gallagher Premiership last season with a 40-38 win against defending champions Exeter.

Their squad features a number of current and former internationals, including Lions player Marcus Smith.

Seeded in tier one for the Heineken Champions Cup 2021-22, they drew Cardiff Blues and Castres in their pool games.

Leinster won the Guinness PRO14 title after a 16-6 win against Munster at the RDS in March.

They were also seeded a tier one team and drew Bath Rugby and Montpellier for the European campaign ahead.

Leinster Rugby will kick-off their United Rugby Championship campaign on the weekend of 24/25/26 September. They are already into the first full week of pre-season training at their UCD base. The squad is missing their Ireland U20s, Ireland senior, and British & Irish Lions contingent.

