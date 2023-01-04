Leinster v Connacht Teams – 2023 Women’s Inter-Pros

1,513 total views, 1,513 views today

Saturday, 7 January 2023 – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round One

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 2.30pm watch live on TG4.



Leinster

Tania Rosser has named the final squad for the 2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship. Rosser also announced this year’s co-captains as Hannah O’Connor and Christy Haney.

Leinster Rugby women’s side begin the 2023 Interpros this Saturday, 7 January 2023 where they will take on Connacht, in Energia Park.

Tickets can be purchased here

Diarmuid Codyre – Assistant Coach

Jim Herring – Video Analysis

Ann Caffrey – Strength & Conditioning

Andy Moran – Physio

Connacht

The Connacht Women management team have named a 37-player extended training squad for the upcoming Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.



The team return to action this Saturday when they travel to Leinster for the first round of the Championship, with a 2.30pm kick-off at Energia Park.

The squad are back on the road the following week with a trip to Kingspan Stadium to face Ulster on Saturday 14th January with another 2.30pm start.

Their sole home game follows on Saturday 21st January for a 1pm kick-off at home to Munster at The Sportsground. Tickets are on sale now at connachtrugby.ie with free entry for all Season Ticket holders.

Head Coach Lyndon Jones says he can’t wait for the Championship to get going:

“It’s great that the games are finally here. The squad have been training really hard over Christmas so now it’s about putting all our hard work into practice over the next three weeks.



Thanks to the ongoing work of our Women’s Emerging Talent programme we have seen a number of exciting young players come through the ranks in the 15 months since our last competitive game. A number of those are named in today’s squad.



Unfortunately the likes of Aoibheann Reilly and Rhiann Heery are unavailable through injury, while Beibhinn Parsons and Anna McGann are on the IRFU Sevens programme, but I feel we’ve still put together a really strong squad – which is a testament to all the hard work being done by both Connacht and the clubs in continuing to grow the Women’s game.



We’ve just the one home game this year so I’d really encourage every rugby supporter in the province to come out and support the group on the 21st. It would be well deserved for these players after all their efforts and commitment the past few months.”



CONNACHT RUGBY WOMEN 2022-23



Forwards (22)

Katelyn Bourke

Lily Brady

Grace Browne-Moran

Dearbhla Canty

Hannah Coen

Emma Fabby

Laura Feely

Orla Fenton

Emily Gavin

Stacy Hanley

Maria Kelleher

Jessica Loftus

Eva McCormack

Sonia McDermott

Elizabeth McNicholas

Lisa-Marie Murphy

Niamh O’Grady

Grainne O’Loughlin

Alana Roche

Fiona Scally

Mollie Starr

Karly Tierney



Backs (15)

Clara Barrett

Finola Collins

Mairead Coyne

Meabh Deely

Orla Dixon

Nicole Fowley

Maria Gorham

Olivia Haverty

Mary Healy

Laoise McGonagle

Eabha Nic Dhonnacha

Sarah O’Connell

Ava Ryder

Shannon Touhey

Kayla Waldron

Management

Lyndon Jones – Head Coach

Jill O’Malley – Team Manager

Craig Hansberry – Forwards Coach

Emer O’Dowd – Assistant Coach

Diarmuid Codyre – Assistant Coach

Jim Herring – Video Analysis

Ann Caffrey – Strength & Conditioning

Andy Moran – Physio



2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Fixtures:

Saturday, 7 January 2023 – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round One

Leinster v Connacht, Energia Park, 2.30pm (TG4) (TICKETS)

Munster v Ulster Musgrave Park, 4.45pm (TG4)

Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Two

Munster v Leinster, Musgrave Park, 12:15pm (TG4)

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 2.30pm (BBC NI)

Saturday, 21 January 2023 – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Three

Connacht v Munster, The Sportsground, 1.00pm(TG4)

Ulster v Leinster, Queen’s University Upper Malone, 5.30pm (BBC NI)

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com