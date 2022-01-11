Postponed Champions Cup rugby fixtures set to be 0-0 draws

Its been suggested that the EPCR is set to announce the postponed round two Champions Cup rugby fixtures will not be re-arranged and be given 0-0 results.

The final result would then be a draw (0-0), for all the matches concerned. The teams are therefore awarded two points. Stade Toulouse, La Rochelle or Bordeaux-Bègles will be awarded two points from their postponed match against the Wasps, Bath and the Scarlets of Llanelli.

This would be an example of an updated Pool B table

Champions Cup
1. 9pts Harliquins 9pts +28
2. 9pts Munster 9pts +27
3. 9pts Leicester Tigers +9
4. 7pts Toulouse +32
5. 7pts Bristol +28
6. 6pts Connacht +21
7. 3pts Bordeaux Bègles -3
8. 2pts Castre -8
9. 2pts Wasps -21
10. 2pts Stade Francias -27
11. 2pts Scarlets -28
12. 2pts Cardiff -58

 

Champions Cup matches affected by this measure:

Bath – La Rochelle

Sale – Clermont

Scarlets – Bordeaux-Bègles

Toulouse – Wasps

Stade Francais – Bristol

