Rainbow Cup Rugby – Where to Watch – TV Listings for all matches

Where can I watch Rainbow Cup rugby matches? What TV stations will be showing the matches live?
The DHL Stormers and the Cell C Sharks will compete in the cup competition’s first game on Friday, April 23rd in the early time slot (18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA) and will then be followed by Ulster’s derby match with Connacht and Zebre’s trip to Edinburgh.
On Saturday lunchtime, Benetton Rugby will host Glasgow Warriors to start off a run of four matches which will see the Vodacom Bulls take on the Emirates Lions, Ospreys taking on Cardiff Blues and Leinster hosting Munster in a rematch of their Guinness PRO14 Final on March 27.
Dragons and Scarlets will finish off Round 1 on Sunday with a lunch time kick-off (13:00) at Rodney Parade.
All games will be available live across the Guinness PRO14 network of broadcasters: Premier Sports, Super Sport, eir Sport and DAZN with S4C and TG4 showing selected live free-to-air matches, deferred coverage and highlights throughout the Rainbow Cup.
Full kick-off details for the opening rounds of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup are below. Confirmation for Rounds 4-6 will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.
DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15
Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 22:25 TG4
Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15 UK / 21:15 ITA
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Saturday, April 24
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA
Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15
Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 20:35 S4C
Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35
RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4
Sunday, April 25
Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00
Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports| Deferred Coverage: 16:00 S4C
Round 2
Friday, April 30
Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA
Jonsson Kings Park, Durban | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Saturday, May 1
DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00 UK / 17:00 RSA
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Friday, May 7
Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15 UK
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Saturday, May 8
Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35
The Sportsground, Galway | Host Broadcaster: TG4
Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Sunday, May 9
Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Round 3
Saturday, May 8
Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA
Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 RSA
Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport
Friday, May 14
Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00
Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 20:30 TG4
Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15
RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4
Saturday, May 15
Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16
Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA
Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35
BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports
Sunday, May 16
Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00
Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C
Round 4: Weekend of May 29.
Round 5: Weekend of June 5.
Round 6: Weekend of June 12.
Final: Weekend of June 19.