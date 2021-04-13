Rainbow Cup Rugby – Where to Watch – TV Listings for all matches

Where can I watch Rainbow Cup rugby matches? What TV stations will be showing the matches live?

The DHL Stormers and the Cell C Sharks will compete in the cup competition’s first game on Friday, April 23rd in the early time slot (18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA) and will then be followed by Ulster’s derby match with Connacht and Zebre’s trip to Edinburgh.

On Saturday lunchtime, Benetton Rugby will host Glasgow Warriors to start off a run of four matches which will see the Vodacom Bulls take on the Emirates Lions, Ospreys taking on Cardiff Blues and Leinster hosting Munster in a rematch of their Guinness PRO14 Final on March 27.

Dragons and Scarlets will finish off Round 1 on Sunday with a lunch time kick-off (13:00) at Rodney Parade.

All games will be available live across the Guinness PRO14 network of broadcasters: Premier Sports, Super Sport, eir Sport and DAZN with S4C and TG4 showing selected live free-to-air matches, deferred coverage and highlights throughout the Rainbow Cup.

Full kick-off details for the opening rounds of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup are below. Confirmation for Rounds 4-6 will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.

Round 1 Friday, April 23

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ulster v Connacht – KO 20:15

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 22:25 TG4

Edinburgh v Zebre Rugby Club – KO 20:15 UK / 21:15 ITA

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Saturday, April 24

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors – KO 13:00 UK / 14:00 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Ospreys v Cardiff Blues – KO 17:15

Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: 20:35 S4C

Leinster v Munster – KO 19:35

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 21:45 TG4

Sunday, April 25

Dragons v Scarlets – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster Premier Sports| Deferred Coverage: 16:00 S4C

Round 2

Friday, April 30

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions – KO KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 RSA

Jonsson Kings Park, Durban | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Saturday, May 1

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls – KO 16:00 UK / 17:00 RSA

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Friday, May 7

Zebre Rugby Club v Benetton – KO 18:00 UK / 19:00 ITA

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Munster v Ulster – KO 20:15 UK

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh – KO 20:15

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Saturday, May 8

Connacht v Leinster – KO 19:35

The Sportsground, Galway | Host Broadcaster: TG4

Scarlets v Ospreys – KO 19:35

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Sunday, May 9

Cardiff Blues v Dragons – KO 13:00

Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Round 3

Saturday, May 8

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers – KO 15:00 UK / 16:00 RSA

Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 RSA

Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria | Host Broadcaster: SuperSport

Friday, May 14

Munster v Connacht – KO 18:00

Thomond Park, Limerick | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 20:30 TG4

Leinster v Ulster – KO 20:15

RDS Arena, Dublin | Host Broadcaster: eir Sport | Deferred Coverage: 22:30 TG4

Saturday, May 15

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues – TBC May 15/16

Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Benetton v Zebre – KO 17:15 UK / 18:15 ITA

Stadio de Monigo, Treviso | Host Broadcaster: DAZN

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – KO 19:35

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports

Sunday, May 16

Dragons v Ospreys – KO 13:00

Rodney Parade, Newport | Host Broadcaster: Premier Sports | Deferred Coverage: S4C

Round 4: Weekend of May 29.

Round 5: Weekend of June 5.

Round 6: Weekend of June 12.

Final: Weekend of June 19.

« Prev 1 / 249 Next » 3 Minute Highlights: Dragons v Edinburgh | Round 7 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 3 Minute Highlights: Leinster v Munster | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 FINAL 3 Minute Highlights: Glasgow v Benetton | Round 11 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 2001 Celtic League Final Watchalong Extended Highlights: Munster v Leinster | 2011 Final Extended Highlights: Leinster v Munster | 2001 Final 3 Minute Highlights: Scarlets v Connacht | Round 16 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 3 Minute Highlights: Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh | Round 16 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 3 Minute Highlights: Dragons v Glasgow Warriors | Round 16 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 3 Minute Highlights: Ulster v Zebre | Round 16 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 3 Minute Highlights: Leinster v Ospreys | Round 16 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 3 Minute Highlights: Munster v Benetton | Round 16 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 Live guests Ryan Jones & Ellis Jenkins discuss a busy week of Guinness PRO14 & Six Nations 3 Minute Highlights: Benetton v Cardiff | Round 15 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 3 Minute Highlights: Dragons v Ulster | Round 15 | Guinness PRO14 2020/21 « Prev 1 / 249 Next »

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com