Rainbow Cup teams – Munster v Ulster – Kick-off time 8:15pm Friday

We have Friday night rugby in round two of the rainbow cup, its Munster v Ulster kicks off at 8:15 pm live on Eir Sport.

The Ulster match-day squad has been named to face Munster in Round 2 of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup on Friday (Thomond Park, 8.15pm kick-off).

There are nine changes to the side that travelled to Leicester last Friday. In the back three, Jacob Stockdale and Ethan McIlroy are retained at full-back and left-wing respectively, with Rob Lyttle coming in to start on the right. Will Addison will make his first start this season at outside centre, partnering up with Stuart McCloskey. Michael Lowry and Alby Mathewson will form the starting half-back partnership.

It’s all-change in the front row, with Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole getting the nod at loosehead and tighthead prop, and John Andrew named at hooker. Last week’s second row pairing of Alan O’Connor and Iain Henderson has been retained, and Henderson will lead the side. In the back row, Marcus Rea is named to start at openside flanker with Jordi Murphy making the switch to blindside, and David McCann is selected at Number Eight.

Angus Curtis makes a long-awaited return to the Ulster match-day squad for the first time since he sustained a serious knee injury in December 2019, and is named among the replacements. He is joined by David Shanahan and James Hume in providing back line cover. Wallaby lock Sam Carter is also set for his return to action, and he joins Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Marty Moore and Nick Timoney as the forward options on the bench.

Ulster team to play Munster Rugby, Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Round 2, Friday 7 May at Thomond Park (kick-off 8.15pm, live on Premier Sports):

(15-9) Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Michael Lowry, Alby Mathewson;

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Jordi Murphy, Marcus Rea, David McCann.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Callum Reid, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, James Hume.

The Munster side has been named for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash against Ulster at Thomond Park (8.15pm).

There are eight changes to the side that defeated Leinster last time out as Dan Goggin starts on his first appearance since sustaining a hand injury against Benetton in January.

Goggin, Andrew Conway, Rory Scannell and JJ Hanrahan come into the backline as John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Gavin Coombes join the pack.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Conway and Shane Daly on either flank.

Scannell and Goggin start in the centres with Conor Murray and Hanrahan in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Ryan start in the front row with Wycherley and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Cloete and Coombes complete the starting XV.

Academy out-half Ben Healy, who has made 15 senior appearances so far this season, is among the replacements with Jeremy Loughman set to make his 50th Munster appearance off the bench.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Jean Kleyn, CJ Stander, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Damian de Allende.

Rainbow Cup Round 3 v Connacht – Tuesday, May 11.

