The Munster senior squad returned to the High Performance Centre in Limerick on Monday for their first training session at the HPC since March.

Last week saw the first phase of PCR testing for senior players and high performance staff produce zero positive results.

Daily temperature checks are one of the mandatory protocols that all players and staff must undergo to access the High Performance Centre. A DAMOC Thermo Check has been installed, a contactless and accurate method of temperature measurement.

The device will provide a body temperature reading within 2 seconds and will immediately flag high readings.

On the player front, Chris Cloete and CJ Stander returned to Ireland from South Africa at the weekend and both players are currently self-isolating for the required 14-day period.

The majority of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy squad have not returned to training to limit the number of people working in the HPC.

However, Academy quartet Thomas Ahern (lock), Jake Flannery (out-half/full-back), James French (prop) and Ben Healy (out-half) are training with the senior players during this initial phase.

On the injury front, the folllowing update was issued on the return to the HPC:

John Ryan has undergone a minor operation on his shoulder and has already begun his rehab period.

Tadhg Beirne (ankle) is continuing to rehab well while new signing Damian de Allende, Keith Earls and Calvin Nash have short-term injuries. All four players are expected to recover ahead of the proposed August fixtures.

Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle) is also continuing to rehab well and the out-half is expected to make a return to action in September.