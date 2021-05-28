Watch Ireland in Rugby Sevens repechage for 2020 Olympics

Fixtures, kick-off time, and how to watch the Irish rugby sevens team in their final chance to play at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Saturday, 19 June & Sunday, 20 June
The World Rugby Sevens repechage tournament will determine the final two women’s and one men’s teams qualify for the rugby sevens competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Where to watch
All the action from Monaco will be available to watch LIVE on world.rugby and also the World Rugby Youtube and Facebook pages.
The combined men’s and women’s match schedule starts on the evening of Friday, 18 June (two men’s matches only, not available to watch) before the remainder of the pool matches are played on Saturday, 19 June (26 matches) and Sunday, 20 June (10 matches), with the crucial knock-out ties also to be played on Sunday.
Match sessions available to watch live HERE
Day two: Saturday, 19 June – matches played 09:00 – 20:15 local time
Session one mainly features the men’s competition and kicks off with the three heavyweights, Samoa taking on Mexico, Ireland taking on Zimbabwe and then favourites France playing Jamaica. Hong Kong’s tussle with Uganda rounds off the day’s opening men’s matches and, after three women’s matches, the opening session closes with more key men’s action, including Samoa v Tonga in an all Pacific Island clash.
Session two features 10 women’s matches and five men’s matches including the entrance of the favourites in the women’s competition, France. They first take on Madagascar and later Colombia. Among the men’s matches, Ireland’s clash with Tonga stands out.
Day three: Sunday, 20 June – matches played 10:41 – 19:32 local time
In Sunday’s opening session the teams will play crucial final pool matches, which are certain to decide the semi-final line-ups. In the first six matches the women’s pools will be decided, France’s match against Hong Kong likely to be key. The session comes to a close with the final four men’s pool matches, Tonga taking on Zimbabwe, Samoa playing Ireland in a potentially massive game, Chile facing Uganda and France taking on Hong Kong. In the afternoon session the crucial knock-outs will decide which two women’s teams and one men’s team qualifies for the Olympic Games.
18 June, 2021
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 1
ZIMBABWE 7S
V
MEXICO 7S
Local time kick off 18:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 2
UGANDA 7S
V
JAMAICA 7S
Local time kick off 18:22 Stade Louis II, Monaco
19 June, 2021
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 3
SAMOA 7S
V
MEXICO 7S
Local time kick off 09:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 4
IRELAND 7S
V
ZIMBABWE 7S
Local time kick off 09:22 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 5
FRANCE 7S
V
JAMAICA 7S
Local time kick off 09:44 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 6
HONG KONG 7S
V
UGANDA 7S
Local time kick off 10:06 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 7
IRELAND 7S
V
MEXICO 7S
Local time kick off 11:44 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 8
SAMOA 7S
V
TONGA 7S
Local time kick off 12:06 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 9
HONG KONG 7S
V
JAMAICA 7S
Local time kick off 12:28 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 10
FRANCE 7S
V
CHILE 7S
Local time kick off 13:18 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 11
IRELAND 7S
V
TONGA 7S
Local time kick off 15:24 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 12
HONG KONG 7S
V
CHILE 7S
Local time kick off 15:46 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 13
SAMOA 7S
V
ZIMBABWE 7S
Local time kick off 17:39 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 14
TONGA 7S
V
MEXICO 7S
Local time kick off 18:01 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 15
FRANCE 7S
V
UGANDA 7S
Local time kick off 18:23 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 16
CHILE 7S
V
JAMAICA 7S
Local time kick off 18:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco
20 June, 2021
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 17
TONGA 7S
V
ZIMBABWE 7S
Local time kick off 12:55 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool A, Match 18
SAMOA 7S
V
IRELAND 7S
Local time kick off 13:17 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 19
CHILE 7S
V
UGANDA 7S
Local time kick off 13:39 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Pool B, Match 20
FRANCE 7S
V
HONG KONG 7S
Local time kick off 14:01 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Qualifier Semi-final 1, Match 21
2ND BEST 1ST
V
BEST 2ND
Local time kick off 16:23 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Qualifier Semi-final 2, Match 22
BEST 1ST
V
2ND BEST 2ND
Local time kick off 16:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco
2021 Olympic Repechage Men’s, Qualifier Final 1, Match 23