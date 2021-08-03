South Africa Side For Third Lions Test Announced

5 total views, 5 views today

South Africa has announced the side that will face the Lions in the third and final test of the series this weekend.

The squad includes two changes to personnel and a positional switch in his starting XV for the final test.

2019 World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph Du Toit and scrum-half Faf De Klerk are both out of the series decider through injury.

Franco Mostert moves to flanker to cover for Du Toit while Montpellier scrum-half Cobus Reinack comes into the side in place of De Klerk, who has been ruled out due to a muscle strain in his leg.

Lock Lood de Jager is drafted into the starting XV to take Mostert’s original position.

Inside centre Damian de Allende will become the third Springbok in the Castle Lager Lions Series to reach the career milestone of 50 Test caps when he starts in Saturday’s decider in Cape Town.

De Allende will be paired with Lukhanyo Am and the duo in midfield.

Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe will play on the wings once again with Willie Le Roux offering support for them at full-back.

Jasper Wiese wears the number eight shirt for the second week running in the series and South Africa captain Siya Kolisi and Mostert will combine with him to form the back row.

De Jager will be joined by Eben Etzebeth in the second row while the front row will consist of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber opted to name three backs on the bench, with fly-half Morné Steyn joining Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse in the matchday 23.

It is the second time in the series that the coach has gone for a 5:3 split on the bench.

Springbok Squad v British & Irish Lions Third Test

15 – Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 64 caps

14 – Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse) – 16 caps

13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 17 caps

12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 49 caps

11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 16 caps

10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 51 caps

9 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 15 caps

8 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 2 caps

7 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 42 caps

6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 53 caps

5 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 47 caps

4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 88 caps

3 – Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers) – 41 caps

2 – Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 39 caps

1 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 50 caps

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 36 caps

17 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 45 caps

18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 22 caps

19 – Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls) – 4 caps

20 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 9 caps

21 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 13 caps

22 – Morné Steyn (Vodacom Bulls) – 66 caps

23 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 9 caps

