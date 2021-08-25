Tickets On Sale For Ulster Interpro Opener v Munster

1 total views, 1 views today

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2021 Women’s Interprovincial Championship game between Ulster and Munster.

You can click the link here to buy your tickets.

Ulster Rugby is set to welcome spectators back to Kingspan Stadium for its first fixture of the 2021/22 season on Saturday, August 28th at 4:30 pm.

The competition returns after a year away and will be televised on TG4 and the BBC iPlayer for those unable to attend any games.

Here are the ticketing details for those able to attend the first game of interprovincial action for Ulster and Munster.

The game will be an all-ticket event, meaning that all tickets must be pre-purchased before the game – no tickets will be available at the ground on match-day.

Seated tickets in the Grandstand are available to purchase in pods of two, three, four, five and six for the game.

There will be one metre of social distancing between all pods that attend the match.

Standing tickets will be available for the interprovincial clash on the Promenade.

General sale tickets will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s and will be available to purchase from Tuesday at 10 am.

Ulster season ticket holders for the 2021/22 season can claim a free ticket for the match.

They can do so via Account Manager up until 5 pm on Friday, August 20th.

All Season Ticket holders have been emailed with details on how to claim their free ticket, plus full terms and conditions.

For group bookings, Ulster Rugby are asking those who wish to enquire to contact the ticket office at [email protected] / 028 9049 3222 (option 1).

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all supporters, Ulster Rugby would ask all supporters to follow the latest public health guidance in relation to COVID-19 restrictions.

They are also advising that supporters travelling to the game attending the fixture should test themselves using Rapid COVID-19 tests before they attend, and on days 2 and 8 after the event, in order to identify any positive cases.

To see all fixtures for the tournament, click here.

