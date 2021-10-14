Ulster v Emirates Lions – Preview, Team News, Odds, Where To Watch

5 total views, 5 views today

Ulster welcome the Emirates Lions to the Kingspan Stadium for their first match against a South African side in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night.

Ulster are – alongside Munster – one of only two teams boasting a perfect haul of 15 points from their three matches so far.

Dan McFarland’s men have won their last four matches in total since losing a Rainbow Cup fixture to Leinster at the RDS Arena in May.

Ulster have played nine previous matches against South African opponents in the championship, winning seven, drawing one and losing another.

The Emirates Lions have won only two matches across the Rainbow Cup and URC and have been beaten by the Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors since opening their campaign with a win at Zebre.

Ivan van Rooyen’s team will be aiming to get their season back on track before it begins to fall apart but face an Ulster side who have earned all the points in their previous games.

This game will be the Emirates Lions’ final tour fixture before their first home game in the URC.

Ulster have no new injury concerns following last week’s 28-8 win against Benetton in Belfast.

Marty Moore suffered a concussion in training last week, and he is currently following the concussion Return to Play protocols.

Kieran Treadwell and Eric O’Sullivan have returned to the matchday squad after spells on the sidelines.

Rob Lyttle, Robert Baloucoune and David O’Connor have all now resumed full team training following their recent respective periods of unavailability but have not been picked for the match.

Lions lock Pieter Jansen van Vuren injured his left MCL against Glasgow Warriors and will be returning to South Africa – Reinhard Nothnagel replaces him in the starting XV.

Fred Zeilinga has joined the touring squad as cover for Jordan Hendrikse & Eddie Fouché, who have both returned to South Africa, and will wear number 22 against Ulster.

Team News

Ulster

(15-9) Will Addison, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak;

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.

Emirates Lions

Sti Sithole Jaco Visagie Carlu Sadie Ruben Schoeman Reinhard Nothnagel Sibusiso Sangweni Vincent Tshituka Ruhan Straeuli Andre Warner EW Viljoen Rabz Maxwane Burger Odendaal (c) Manuel Rass Stean Pienaar Divan Rossouw

Replacements

PJ Botha Ruan Dreyer Asenathi Ntlabakanye Wilhelm van der Sluys Emmanuel Tshituka Morne van den Berg Fred Zeilinga Wandisile Simelane

Odds

Ulster 1/16

Draw 45/1

Lions 8/1

Where To Watch

The game will kick-off at 7:35 pm on Friday, October 15 and will be available to watch on BBC Northern Ireland, RTÉ Two, Premier Sports, SuperSport and URC TV.

