Wales have named their Six Nations team to take on England at Twickenham at 4.45pm on Saturday. Wayne Pivac has included Liam Williams in the side and on the wing, while Josh Navidi is selected at number eight.

Liam Williams comes in to replace the injured Josh Adams who has an ankle injury. Adams who scored a hat trick of tries against Italy is out for the rest of the tournament. Josh Navidi comes in to replace Taulupe Faletau who is now on the bench for this crucial game in London. In total four changes are made from the loss to France. Tomos Williams comes into scrum half, while Rob Evans comes into the front row.

Pivac speaking about the selected XV said, “Liam’s return to full fitness is a positive after the loss of Josh (Adams), as is the return of Josh Navidi,”. In addition he said, “We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating.”

Firstly, Leigh Halfpenny is named at full back, while George North and Liam Williams are on the wings. In the centre, Hadleigh Parkes continues with Nick Tompkins. Dan Biggar is named at fly half and Tomos Williams at scrum half. The front row will see Rob Evans partner Scarlet’s club man Ken Owens, along with Dillion Lewis. Jake Ball is named is the second row along with captain Alun Wyn Jones. Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi complete the back row.

Wales have lost at Twickenham on their last four visits. However, they are the current Six Nations champions and won’t fear England. Their last win at Twickenham was a 28-15 win.

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); G North (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), H Parkes (Scarlets), L Williams (Scarlets); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff Blues); R Evans (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), D Lewis (Cardiff Blues), J Ball (Scarlets), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), R Moriarty (Dragons), J Tipuric (Ospreys), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), R Carre (Saracens), L Brown (Dragons), A Shingler (Scarlets), T Faletau (Bath), R Webb (Bath), J Evans (Cardiff Blues), J McNicholl (Scarlets).