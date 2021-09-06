Zebo ‘happy to be home’ after return to Thomond Park

3 total views, 3 views today

Simon Zebo shows his excitement to be back in Munster as his second competitive debut nears at the end of the month

Munster Rugby’s prodigal son will soon make his long-awaited debut for the club. He is likely to start in the United Rugby Championship match against Cell C Sharks on the 25th of September.

He rejoined the provincial club after a successful spell in France with Racing 92 that lasted three years. The 31-year-old made his first appearance for the Reds back in 2010.

Speaking to Munster Rugby, Zebo said: “It’s great to be back, I haven’t’ stopping smiling for about six weeks now.

“I’m enjoying every minute of it, a great group of guys. I’m very happy to be at home.

🎥🏉A well-worked 1st half try from the Munster Grey side with Paddy Patterson touching down.#MUNvMUN #MunsterChallengeMatch#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/30tcTON2Bq — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 4, 2021

The Cork man racked up 144 caps for Munster in seven years before making the switch to Paris. He also managed 35 appearances for the Ireland team which he had to give up by leaving Ireland.

“There’s some unbelievable young athletes and some really skillful guys [like] Jake Flannery, Jack Crowley, Daniel Okeke,” added Zebo.

“These guys have been pushing it on really and there’s a great buzz around the camp, a great blend of youth and experience and we’re really looking forward to the new season.”

Oh no big deal, just pictures of @SimonZebo back training with @Munsterrugby here, you love to see it! 😎 (📸 @RyanByrnePhoto) pic.twitter.com/CaqgUSSc5E — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) September 2, 2021

He got the taste of playing in Thomond Park on Saturday in an internal match, behind closed doors.

Now Zebo just cannot wait until he can play a match in front of a packed cheering crowd in Limerick.

“To get the run-out in Thomond Park, get the boots on, run around with your friends is what it’s all about. I’m very excited to do that and we’re building nicely into the season.

“I can’t wait for the day I pull on a red jersey in front of a full house.”

