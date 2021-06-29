A History of England v Germany

Today is the last day of the Euro 2020 round of 16, at 17:00 in Wembley Stadium one of international football’s greatest rivalries will take place, England versus Germany

Two great conquering nations in both history and sport are destined to be rivals when it comes to international football. England is set to meet Germany for the sixth time in a knockout competition this evening.

To compare trophies the Germans have won an immense four World Cups and three European championships. Competitors England hold only one solitary World Cup from 1966.

“I would never describe England as Germany’s biggest rivals,” former German player Dietmar Hamann told the Daily Telegraph.

“Our big rivals have always been seen as the most likely to challenge us.”

England haven't beaten Germany in a major tournament knockout game since 1966. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚔️🇩🇪 Thomas Müller sure knows it. #ENGGER #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/dqxuyX0nt6 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 28, 2021

That day in London in 1966 sparked this entire rivalry that has only grown more exciting and passionate with every game since.

England 4 – Germany 2, 1966 World Cup Final, England

England’s first home World Cup and their legendary team was to face Germany. This game contained everything football fan want, extra time drama, great goals, and infamous referee decisions.

Although many were happy to see Bobby Moore lift the Jules Rimet Trophy, the game will be remembered for a Geoff Hurst ‘goal’ that clearly landed on the line. This gave the Three Lions the lead in extra time, a lead which they held till the end.

Although, Germany will have their chance for some revenge later down the line.

Germany 3 – England 2, 1970 World Cup Quarterfinal, Mexico

Four years later, the Germans had their revenge. A complacent England team let their two-goal lead slip and the game went to extra time again.

This time Geoff Hurst had a goal mysteriously ruled out and Gerd Muller scored a fantastic volley to win them the match.

Germany 3 – England 1, 1972 Euros Quarterfinal, Over two legs

The English side seemed to have their confidence shattered from the World Cup defeat two years earlier.

They poorly lost in Wembley 3-1 and the return leg in Munich ended 0-0 to seal the win for Germany. The Germans’ efficiency showed throughout with England never looking like winning the tie.

Germany 1 – England 1, 1990 World Cup Semi-finals, Italy

Germany’s confidence was sky-high; their reunification process had just begun and with Franz Beckenbauer as head coach, they were one of the favourites of the competition.

England posed a threat as Gary Lineker scored an equalizer to send it to extra time. After David Platt’s winner was ruled out, the game was decided with penalties.

This moment began a dismal legacy for the Three Lions as England continued their dismal penalty record and Germany was as calm as ever. Germany won the penalty shootout 4-3.

Gazza tells us about the time he had a quick game of tennis the night before England's semi final with Germany at World Cup 1990 🎾😆 pic.twitter.com/mShwrroRCt — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 28, 2021

Germany 1 – England 1, 1996 Euros Semi-final, England

This game was a repeat of the match played six years earlier except this time England had much more confidence. Tournament top scorer Alan Shearer opened the scoring after less than five minutes. This was canceled out by Stefan Kuntz and the game went to penalties.

Eleven penalties were scored until the new England manager, Gareth Southgate stood up to take his spot-kick. That miss sealed England’s fourth lose in a row to the German’s at major competitions.

Germany 4 – England 1, 2010 World Cup Round of 16, South Africa

What looks like a dominant victory by the Germans could have actually been a much closer game. A perfectly good Frank Lampard goal was not given before half time that would have left the scores a 2-2.

With VAR and goal-line technology not in use, Germany finally had the perfect revenge for 1966.

The match today seems like it could go either way. Both sides have not had the best performances in the tournament so far.

Can this young English team banish the demons of their past or will the Germans be as efficient as ever?

The match kicks off at 17:00 with RTE 2 starting their build-up at 16:30.

