Andrea Pirlo named as Juventus boss

Juventus have named Andrea Pirlo as their boss hours after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri. Pirlo, incidentally was only appointed the clubs U23 boss on July 30th.

The Italian giants sacked Sarri after just one season at the helm despite winning the Serie A, Juventus lost in the Champions League on Friday to Lyon. Pirlo has been appointed the new boss on a two year deal till 2022. Juventus said the reasoning behind the appointed was “based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new success”.

Pirlo played 164 times for Juventus from 2011 to 2015. He won four Serie A titles with Juventus as well as a Coppa Italia and Super Cup. He spent the majority of his career with AC Milan whom he won 2 Champions League medals with. With Italy he won a World Cup in 2006. Pirlo said he would like to have the same journey as Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane when he was appointed Juventus U23 boss. Pirlo said,”But you need to earn it, gaining experience,””The path I’m about to embark on is the right one for me.”

Sarri, who is 61, was appointed on a three year contract at the club last summer after one year at Chelsea. Although he guided Juventus to a 9th successive league title. They lost three of their last four games in the league to finish by a point of Inter Milan. Juve also lost the Coppa Italia this year to Napoli.

