Arsenal still hoping on Ramsdale and Odegaard moves

By
James Hanly
-
This season looks bleak for Arsenal after their 2-0 opening game defeat to newly-promoted Brentford on Friday

The team lacked a drive in most of its squad, needing young players like Emile Smith-Rowe and a substitute Bukayo Saka to breathe any bit of life into the team.

Even with the team’s lack of form and no European football this season, Arsenal still believes that they will be able to make more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Arteta has shown major interest in signing Sheffield United’s current goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale. The club has already had a €30 million offer rejected but this has not squandered their plans.

Dean Jones has spoken about how this deal may still happen:

“They’re so determined to sign Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale wants the deal to happen, there’s no doubt about that, it’s just about finding that breakthrough. It’s not the priority right now is the problem for Ramsdale, they have to sign a midfielder.”

That midfielder that the Gunners are looking for is Real Madrid’s, Martin Odegaard. After what was considered a successful loan move last year, Arteta is keen to bring him back to the club.

In nine league starts after joining in January, the Norweigan scored one and assisted two from centre midfield. He has been very famous since he was a young teenager, now he is 22 and looking to lock down a position with a top club.

His transfer value is estimated at €41 million but Real Madrid may not want to sell him yet, hoping he can grow into a future Galactico.

“There’s the potential they can do a loan. Real Madrid, I’m told, are open to it. Arteta absolutely loves him. Just take on his wages for a season, not a significant fee, and have that option to buy him next year,” Jones added.

The Gunners have also been looking to purchase English midfielder James Maddison from Leicester City but with each passing day, this rumour grows less likely.

 

