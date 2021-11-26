Arsenal v Newcastle – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,307 total views, 1,307 views today

The Gunners have finally been beaten, ending their long run but Arteta will want to get back on track against bottom-table Newcastle this weekend

Arsenal v Newcastle United will kick off at 12:30 on Saturday 27th November in the Emirates Stadium. Referee Stuart Atwell will take charge of the tie.

Mikel Arteta’s ten-game unbeaten spell came to an end last week after they were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool. The Gunners were outclassed throughout the field but Aaron Ramsdale still managed to have a strong game between the sticks.

The London Reds will want to forget about that match and move onto this week’s fixture as quickly as possible. They currently sit in fifth place in the league, three points off West Ham in front of them. A win will be crucial for Arsenal this weekend in their fight for European football next year.

Newcastle, on the other hand, might not be playing Premier League football next year. They dwell on the bottom of the table, five points from safety. They are the only team left without a victory this season but they have claimed three draws in their last four matches.

In brighter news, the Magpie’s new manager Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for them tomorrow. Their next three games will be vital for them to pick up points before they go into a tough run of matches.

This has been a long and one-sided fixture over the last decade. In recent history, these two teams have played each other 22 times with the Gunners winning on a whopping 18 occasions. Two games have ended in draws while Newcastle were victorious twice, most recently in 2018.

Another worrying stat for the Magpies is that they have lost and failed to score in the last six games of this matchup. They played in May in which Arsenal were 2-0 winners away from home.

Arsenal have picked up more Premier League points than Liverpool in 2021 😲 pic.twitter.com/LulF7bDKl1 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 19, 2021

Arsenal v Newcastle United Probable Starting Teams

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

Ramsdale (GK), Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu, Lokonga, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Injuries / Suspensions

Xhaka (Knee), Kolasinac (Ankle)

Newcastle United

Formation

3-4-3

Probable Starting 11

Darlow (GK), Clark, Lascelles, Krafth, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.

Injuries / Suspensions

Schar (Hamstring), Dummett (Calf)

#NUFC can confirm that Eddie Howe will be in the dugout for tomorrow's game at the Emirates Stadium after returning a negative Covid test this morning. pic.twitter.com/BxdTVMdJtN — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 26, 2021

Arsenal v Newcastle United Match Betting

Arsenal to win: 4/9

Draw: 7/2

Newcastle United to win: 11/2

Score Prediction

A European hopeful against a team struggling to survive, there is basically only one way this game can go. It would be hard to see this Newcastle side pulling a shock away from home against an Arsenal side looking to claim three easy points.

Expect this game to end 3-0 to Arsenal.

🔴 An electrifying display from Thierry Henry 18 years ago today! ⚡️@Arsenal | #UCL pic.twitter.com/GiHygIxFGu — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 25, 2021

To read more from this writer, click here.

And to read more in-depth and up-to-date Premier League and international club football news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com