Arsenal v Tottenham – Preview, Team News, Betting

1,139 total views, 1,139 views today

Arsenal are finally back to their winning ways in time for the North London Derby at home on week six of the Premier League

The match will kick off at 16:30 on Sunday 26th September in the Emirates Stadium with Craig Pawson as referee

Arsenal has started to turn the tides, coming out with victories in their last ties. One problem that still lies with the team is that they have not managed to win any game comfortably, only beating Norwich and Burnley by singular goals.

Mikel Arteta will want his strike force in high spirits to beat the France captain in goals and to possibly lift his team into the top half of the table.

After what was a perfect start to the season, Spurs’ last four games have been poor, not managing to win any in 90 minutes. The statistics look even worse in the Premier League, losing their last two games with a scoreline of 3-0.

They are still ahead of their local enemies by three points and six places in the table. Nuno Espirito Santo will need to reinvigorate his side if he wants to get any points from this fixture.

This has been a very tense and even affair for the last few years. In their last 27 meetings, both sides have won ten matches and there have been seven draws. Last year, the rivals shared the spoils with both teams winning their home fixture.

No #FPL defender has created more goalscoring chances than Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) this season (11) 📊 A top 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐫 option going into GW6's north London derby 💪 pic.twitter.com/QzBAReZnCZ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) September 23, 2021

Predicted Starting Teams

Arsenal FC

Formation

4-2-3-1

Predicted Starting 11

Ramsdale (GK), Tierney, Gabriel, White, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Pépé, Aubameyang

Injuries / Suspensions

N/A

Tottenham Hotspur

Formation

4-1-2-1-2

Predicted Starting 11

Lloris (GK), Reguilon, Sanchez, Romero, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Kane, Son

Injuries / Suspensions

Moura (Ankle), Sessegnon (Knock), Bergwijn (Ankle)

🎙| Paul Merson on Hugo Lloris ahead of the North London Derby: “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves, I think he’s very underrated.” “They don’t talk about him in the same bracket as Ederson, or Alisson, but for me I think he is a top goalie and he makes big saves.” pic.twitter.com/8RVxzQlQev — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) September 24, 2021

Betting

Arsenal 6/5

Draw 11/5

Tottenham Hotspur 23/10

Score Prediction

Derby matches stand out amongst a list of fixtures, form does not always matter and a lot can depend on the energy of the players and noise of the crowd. The Gunners’ home advantage could prove to be vital in this game, pushing on Arsenal’s full-strength side.

Expect an entertaining game that will end with Arsenal victorious at 2-1.

This Lamela goal will never get old 🤤 pic.twitter.com/yK3jsDt42k — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2021

To read more up-to-date and in-depth soccer news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com