Brentford v Chelsea – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Chelsea stand on the top of the Premier League table and plan to keep it that way as they face newly-promoted Brentford this Saturday

Brentford v Chelsea kicks off at 17:30 on Saturday, 16th October in the Brentford Community Stadium. Anthony Taylor will take charge of this round-eight match.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.

Brentford are in near perfect form going into this tie. They have secured three wins from their last four games, only drawing to Liverpool 3-3 two weeks ago. An important part of their success is their solidity at home, yet to be beaten in the Community Stadium.

The Hornets being victorious on Saturday would still be a major upset and they will need strikers Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo in full strength.

On the other side of the field, Chelsea are not in amazing form. They have only managed one win in their last four games but still sit on top. One thing in the Blues’ favour is that they are still unbeaten away from home.

Thomas Tuchel still has a powerful squad to choose from this weekend especially if Timo Werner continues his promising goalscoring run.

These two clubs last faced each other in the FA Cup in 2017. As like all of their recent matches, Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners. This game will be much closer with the clubs on closer footing, Chelsea in first and Brentford in seventh.

The gorgeous Stamford Bridge the last time Chelsea played Brentford. pic.twitter.com/bOMY1jXwUo — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 14, 2021

Brentford v Chelsea Probable Starting Teams

Brentford

Formation

3-5-2

Probable Starting 11

Raya (GK), Pinnock, Jansson, Jorgensen, Henry, Onyeka, Norgaard, Baptiste, Canos, Toney, Mbeumo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Dasilva (Hip), Ajer (Hamstring), Bech (Knee), Baptiste (Dislocated shoulder), Janelt (Thigh)

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Silva, Christensen, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Mount, Werner.

Injuries / Suspensions

Rudiger (Back), Pulisic (Ankle), Lukaku (Muscle injury)

🤯 THIS GAME 🤯 Yoane Wissa brings Brentford level again!! 👊 📺 Watch #BRELIV live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event pic.twitter.com/9RU7gvE5yt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 25, 2021

Brentford v Chelsea Betting

Brentford: 11/2

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea: 4/7

Score Prediction

It is not hard to see that this is clearly Chelsea’s game to lose. Although they have a few injuries, the full strength of the squad will be enough to overcome Brentford’s top-flight cristianed defense.

Expect the game to end 3-0 to Chelsea.

