Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Bayern Munich moved closer to another Bundesliga title on Tuesday after they defeated Borussia Dortmund 1-0. Munich now have a 7 point advantage, with only six league games left.

Joshua Kimmich was the hero on the night as he chipped goalkeeper Roman Buerki just before the half time whistle on 43 minutes. It was a somewhat eerie feeling at the Signal Iduna which is normally a sold out 80,000. However, it was Bayern who will come away the happiest and now look well on the way to securing a eight successive title.

Dortmund started the game brightly. Norwegian super star Erling Haaland when close in the opening minute only to see his shot cleared off the line by Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. Bayern though were gradually coming more and more into the game. They also had a chance cleared off the line. Lukasz Piszczek coming to the rescue from an effort by Serge Gnabry. Haaland had another effort on 33 minutes and he should of scored given the quality he has.

However, the ball was snatched away from him by Alphonso Davies. Then came the delightful goal from Kimmich. It arrived just before the break, his chip from the edge of the box beating the Dortmund netminder. Bayern remained in control for much of the second half. Haaland was forced through injury. Mo Dahoud had an effort saved by Manuel Neuer. The German number 1 was making his 400th league appearance and he would keep a clean sheet.

In other Bundesliga games, Wolfsburg had a super 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Pongracic (2), Arnold and Steffen all netting.Julian Baumgartlinger scored a consolation for Leverkusen but it was too little too late as Wolfsburg remain in the hunt for Europa League. Eintracht Frankfurt ended a 5 games losing run with a 3-3 draw with Freiberg. Grifo, Petersen and Holer scored for Freiberg, while Silva, Kamada and Chandler all netted for Frankfurt. Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach played out a 0-0 draw. Gladbach now move into the top four, while Bremen slip further into relegation.

Bundesliga games continue this weekend.