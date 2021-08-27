Burnley v Leeds – Preview, Team News, Betting

1 total views, 1 views today
Leeds United travel to Burnley looking for their first win of the season on week three of the Premier League
The match will kick off at 14:00 on Sunday 29th August in Turf Moor with Michael Oliver in charge.
Burnley have made a very poor start to their league campaign with two losses. They have been beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool so far and this game will not be any easier.
Sean Dyche has made a living by ensuring that his squad will never be in a real threat of relegation and this season probably will not be different.
Now, he has laxed some of his rules as the club bought young Ivory Coast winger Cornet, it will be interesting if he makes his first appearance this weekend.
Leeds are starting to improve their season after a comeback draw to Everton last week. They also gained some confidence after easily beating Crew Alexandra in the EFL Cup.
Their important defender Diego Llorente is back from injury and Bielsa may risk playing him to ensure getting points on Sunday.
Last season Leeds United completed the double over Burnley including a 4-0 thrashing in Turf Moor in May.
Often described using terms such as “overly physical…rugby playing….thugs” can we have a bit of a shout out for @BurnleyOfficial, who have gone 95 @premierleague games (record) without a red card?!@GaryLineker @mrdanwalker @maxrushden @talkSPORTDrive @henrywinter @IanWright0 pic.twitter.com/gsqBvw6jQ1
— John Robertson (@claretcrumpet) August 25, 2021
Predicted Starting 11
Burnley
Formation
4-4-2
Starting Team
Pope (GK), Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Wood, Barnes.
Injuries
Westwood, Stephens, Long, Vydra.
Leeds United
Formation
4-1-4-1
Starting Team
Meslier (GK), Firpo, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha, Bamford.
Injuries
Koch.
🦁 A new lion in the pack! pic.twitter.com/BRMpIupff4
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 26, 2021
Betting
Burnley are the bookies’ underdogs with odds to win at 2/1.
A draw has odds of 12/5.
Leeds are favourites away from home with odds of 13/10 to win.
Score Prediction
This will be a tough game to call with a fast, energetic side against a firm, strong defence. What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?
Expect this to be close until the end with a final scoring of 1-1, splitting the spoils.