Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Glasgow Celtic have been crowned Scottish Champions for the 9th year in a row. Meanwhile, Hearts will be relegated to the second division. The clubs collectively agreed that the season couldn’t start back owing to Covid 19.

The Scottish League announced the decision following a meeting with all clubs on Monday. Chairman of the SPFL, Murdoch MacLennan said,” Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to officially congratulate Celtic on their achievement of winning the Ladbrokes Premiership this season, and also to sincerely commiserate with Hearts on their relegation.”

The winners/relegation were based on a points per game average. Celtic were 13 points ahead of city rivals Rangers, when the league shut up shop on March 13th. Hearts were sitting at the bottom of the table 4 points away from Hamilton. RTE Sport report that the only change in league table position was St Johnstone climbing into 6th place ahead of Hibernian.

MacLennan said he like everyone else would have loved to seen the season played out in front of fans and stadiums. He said, “This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league”. Furthermore, he stated that due to the current circumstances the Scottish football board deemed that cancelling the league was the only way forward. He continued, “Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on sporting competitions around the world and the repercussions will be felt for a long time”.

Glasgow Celtic however are delighted with the news of 9th title in a row. They posted on Twitter ‘Today Celtic have been declared Scottish Premiership Champions for the 9th season in a row”. It continued, “We dedicate this victory to you. To all our supporters. To the key workers who are saving lives, cleaning hospitals, stacking shelves and shielding loved ones at home. Our 9, is your 9”.

However, the club also on a serious expressed words of caution to supporters saying “We want to celebrate, but safety is the number one priority for all”. It continued, “We dedicate this league title to you”.