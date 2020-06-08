Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Six Chinese players have been banned for breaking lockdown rules. The players are said to be Chinese U19 internationals and have been banned for six months for breaking lockdown rules. The players also have to write self-criticism essays after they broke rules and went drinking late at night.

The Chinese Football Association handed down six month bans to the players. The players were hit with additional penalties after they were discovered leaving the team base in Shanghai on the 30th of May without permission. The Xinhua news agency said, “It was a severe violation of the team’s epidemic control regulations and negatively affected the whole team,”.

The players will not be allowed to return to action until November 30th. This is including club and international games. Shanghai SIPG have suspended three of the players wages. These players are Ren Lihao, Peng Hao and Liu Zhurun. The U19 Chinese international team coach, Cheng Yaodong said, “We used the harshest language at the time, gave them a dressing-down and said a lot of harsh words.”

He continued, “While the rest of the squad trained, the six players were made to write self-criticism essays”. “Some had to do it twice.”After writing, we helped them sort out and recognise the mistakes they made”.