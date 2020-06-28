RTE Sport report that Manchester City will perform a guard of honour when they host Liverpool next Thursday manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions midweek after Man City lost to Chelsea. It meant Liverpool ended their drought of a Premier League title for 30 years. The game against City was earmarked a title decider game but obviously now that has not come to fruition. Pep Guardiola said, “Of course we are going to do it,”. “We are going to do the guard of honour of course he told Sky Sports.

The Spaniard continued, “Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it.” Liverpool have been at their best this season. They have won 28 games from their 31 to date. With 7 games to go they have already wrapped up the title. Many have suggested City’s hunger may have dipped due to securing the treble last season. However, Guardiola rubbished these reports. He said, “A team that wins eight titles (trophies) in the last three years have passion, in every single game, in every competition, everywhere. No one in this country can say that”.

All is not lost for Man City though, they are still in the Champions League and FA Cup. Champions League action doesn’t get back underway until August, while they will face Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Guardiola said, “Right now it is a priority because it is the next game and we can get Wembley again in the semi-final. I saw Newcastle and they have the weapons to punish us”. “The important thing is this game and after you can finish the Premier League as best as possible, finish second, and after that we have time to prepare for (Real) Madrid.”