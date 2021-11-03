Damien Duff named new Shelbourne head coach

1,100 total views, 1,100 views today

Legendary former Irish soccer player Damien Duff has been announced as the new head coach of Airtricity League side Shelbourne

This will be the first senior head coaching role for the ex-Fulham and Chelsea winger. Duff previously worked as an assistant for Scottish club Celtic and the Republic of Ireland national team.

Shelbourne secured an instant return to the Irish top flight in this year’s First Division. This was after being relegated from the SSE Airtricity League in 2020.

They finished top of the table with 57 points after 27 matches. Galway United, UCD, Treaty United, and Bray Wanderers will now compete in the play-offs for the remaining promotion place.

Speaking on the appointment, Damien Duff said:

“I’m delighted to take up the manager’s position at Shelbourne.

“Having coached and managed our U17 National league team and been around the club, I can see the plans and ambition in place here and am excited to begin a new chapter of Shelbourne’s 126-year history.

“I’m extremely passionate about youth development in Ireland and about Irish football in general and see this as a great opportunity to help build something that both the club, its fans, and myself can be proud of.

“With the club now in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, and the foundations being put in place by the board and its directors, I can’t wait to start.”

Most recently he managed Shelbourne’s Under-17 side this year. This was after he spent nine months part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom team with the Boys in Green.

All the best to Damien Duff on his first managerial role at Shelbourne FC. The Irishman was very well liked in the Celtic dressing room before leaving and was a conduit between the players and the manager at the time Neil Lennon. One of football’s good guys. pic.twitter.com/S8H55wZcF3 — Craig (@CraigCelt) November 3, 2021

