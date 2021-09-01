FAI Name John Egan As 2020 Men’s Senior Player of the Year

1 total views, 1 views today

The FAI have named Sheffield United defender John Egan as the 2020 Men’s Senior Player of the Year.

The Sheffield United centre-back beat out his clubmate Enda Stevens and Tottenham Hotspur right-back Matt Doherty to claim the prize at the 31st FAI International Football Awards.

He takes the prize after David McGoldrick, who was the national team’s Player of the Year in 2019.

Denise O’Sullivan won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second time in her career, edging out Arsenal’s Katie McCabe and North Carolina Courage’s Diane Caldwell (who was with German club SC Sand for the 2019-20 season).

O’Sullivan was previously the Women’s national team’s Player of the Year for 2015.

West Bromwich Albion’s Dara O’Shea was awarded the Young Player of the Year award after his breakthrough into the Irish side under Stephen Kenny.

O’Shea earned more votes than new West Brom teammate Jayson Molumby and Norwich City starlet Adam Idah to receive the award.

Former Republic of Ireland internationals John Giles and Paula Gorham were inducted into the FAI Hall of Fame.

Explaining the decisions, the FAI said on their website: “An Ireland captain and manager during his illustrious career, Giles is regarded as one of the greatest ambassadors of Irish football as he helped to transform the game as a player with 59 caps, as an international manager for seven years and as a driving force for change in the domestic game during his time as player-manager at Shamrock Rovers.

“Part of the Dundalk Ladies team who played against Corinthians Nomads in a famous ground-breaking game in 1970, Gorham scored a hat-trick on her Ireland Women’s Senior debut, the Irish team’s first official game in 1973 away to Wales. She went on to earn several more caps.”

Ellen Molloy won the Goal of the Year award for her strike against Iceland while playing for the Ireland Women’s U17s.

Jack Taylor was awarded the U21 Player of the Year award ahead of teammates Darragh Leahy and Joshua Kayode.

The SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year for the 2020 season is Jack Byrne, who has since moved to Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

The Special Merit Award was posthumously given to Liam Farrell, who was a founding member of North Dublin Schoolboy League and Chairman of the Schools Football Association of Ireland.

31st FAI International Football Awards

Men’s Senior Player of the Year – John Egan

Women’s Senior Player of the Year – Denise O’Sullivan

Young International Player of the Year – Dara O’Shea

International Goal of the Year – Ellen Molloy (Ireland Women’s Under-17 v Iceland)

Under 21s Player of the Year – Jack Taylor

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year – Jack Byrne

Special Merit – Liam Farrell

Hall of Fame – John Giles / Paula Gorham

