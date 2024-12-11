FAI will not renew Eileen Gleeson’s contract

The FAI will not offer a new contract to Eileen Gleeson to continue as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s National Team.

The decision comes following a meeting of the Football Association of Ireland Board and following a review.

Gleeson was initially appointed on an interim basis in August 2023, and led the team to promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League before being confirmed as Head Coach on a full-time basis in December 2023.

Win over France a highlight

For the 2025 UEFA European Championships qualification campaign, a brilliant 3-1 win over France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh saw the side record their best ever result. The Women’s National Team went on to reach Round 2 of the Qualifying Play-Offs, where they narrowly lost to Cymru over two legs.

‘A terrific ambassador for women and girls’ football’

FAI CEO David Courell said: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we acknowledge the dedication and passion that Eileen has showed in leading the Ireland Women’s National Team over the last 16 months. Eileen has long been a terrific ambassador for women and girls’ football in Ireland and she leaves behind a positive impact on our Women’s National Team that included an excellent UEFA Nations League campaign, a memorable win over France in Cork and a run to the Play-Offs for EURO 2025. We thank Eileen for everything that she has done.”

The FAI has stated that the process to recruit a new Head Coach will begin immediately.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com