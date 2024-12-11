HomeNewsFAI will not renew Eileen Gleeson's contract
NewsSoccerSoccer Irish

FAI will not renew Eileen Gleeson’s contract

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
1
Image credit: @FAIreland.

The FAI will not offer a new contract to Eileen Gleeson to continue as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s National Team.

The decision comes following a meeting of the Football Association of Ireland Board and following a review.

Gleeson was initially appointed on an interim basis in August 2023, and led the team to promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League before being confirmed as Head Coach on a full-time basis in December 2023.

Win over France a highlight

For the 2025 UEFA European Championships qualification campaign, a brilliant 3-1 win over France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh saw the side record their best ever result. The Women’s National Team went on to reach Round 2 of the Qualifying Play-Offs, where they narrowly lost to Cymru over two legs.

‘A terrific ambassador for women and girls’ football’

FAI CEO David Courell said: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we acknowledge the dedication and passion that Eileen has showed in leading the Ireland Women’s National Team over the last 16 months. Eileen has long been a terrific ambassador for women and girls’ football in Ireland and she leaves behind a positive impact on our Women’s National Team that included an excellent UEFA Nations League campaign, a memorable win over France in Cork and a run to the Play-Offs for EURO 2025. We thank Eileen for everything that she has done.”

The FAI has stated that the process to recruit a new Head Coach will begin immediately.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Six-time Grade 1 winner Energumene returns at Cork
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie