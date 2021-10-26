Finland v Ireland – Preview, Team News, Where To Watch

7 total views, 7 views today

The Republic of Ireland have travelled to Helsinki to take on Finland in the second match of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification campaign.

Vera Pauw’s side are searching for their first win of the qualifiers after their first game ended in a slim defeat to World number two Sweden, who benefitted from a Louise Quinn own-goal.

The hosts have won both of their games in Group A, including a 3-0 win in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Thursday evening.

Finland currently have five players with at least a goal and will bring their attacking intent into their match with the Republic of Ireland.

Vera Pauw has named an unchanged side for the match held in the Finnish capital and will hope to steer her side to a second win in three games.

Aine O’Gorman will earn her 110th cap for the national side while Player of the Match against Sweden Courtney Brosnan will remain between the sticks.

The team lined up in a 5-4-1 formation against Sweden in Tallaght Stadium and it is expected that the unchanged side will not play in a different setup against the Finnish.

Jamie Finn and Aine O’Gorman will occupy the wing-back positions and will offer extra width in attack and defensive cover when Ireland are not in possession of the ball.

Louise Quinn will be at the heart of the defence with Niamh Fahey and Savannah McCarthy on either side of her.

Captain Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly will occupy the midfield while Lucy Quinn and Katie McCabe will aim to provide support for Heather Payne who starts up front for Ireland.

Leanne Kiernan, Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant are among those who take their place on the bench.

Anna Signuel’s side, on the other hand, will be playing for a third win in a row and will aim to continue to put pressure on the Swedes.

The Finland head coach has made four changes to the side that dispatched of Georgia away from home.

Tuija Hyyrynen, Ria Oling, Natalia Kuikka and Sansi Franssi come into the side that is captained by goalkeeper Tinja Rikka-Korpela.

The team’s top scorer Linda Sallstrom also appears in the starting eleven for the side eight places above Ireland in the World rankings.

Teams

Finland (4-4-2): 23 Tinja-Riikka Korpela (C) 3 Tuija Hyyrynen 4 Ria Öling 5 Emma Koivisto 7 Adelina Engman 10 Emmi Alanen 15 Natalia Kuikka 16 Anna Westerlund 17 Sanni Franssi 18 Linda Sällström 20 Eveliina Summanen.

Subs: 1 Paula Myllyoja 12 Anna Tamminen 2 Elli Pikkujämsä 6 Anna Auvinen 8 Olga Ahtinen 9 Juliette Kemppi 11 Nora Heroum 13 Amanda Rantanen 14 Julia Tunturi 19 Essi Sainio 21 Eva Nyström 22 Jutta Rantala.

Republic of Ireland (5-4-1): Brosnan; Finn, Fahey, Louise Quinn, McCarthy, O’Gorman; Lucy Quinn, O’Sullivan, Connolly, McCabe; Payne.

Subs: Moloney, Badana, Walsh, Caldwell, Kiernan, Barrett, Jarrett, Farrelly, Grant, Noonan, Clancy, McLaughlin.

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 4:15 pm Irish time and will be available to watch on RTÉ 2 and on the RTÉ Player.

