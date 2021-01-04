Jason Knight set for Premier League move?

A special evening for Jason Knight 🖤#DCFC pic.twitter.com/vvcLzqcV4z — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 19, 2020

Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have reportedly shown interest in the young Irish international

Irish international Jason Knight has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, according to reports.

Knight is currently contracted to Championship club Derby whom he joined from Cabinteely in 2017.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been the shining light in Derby’s substandard Championship campaign this season. Despite his team sitting just 22nd in the table, Knight has produced consistently good displays which have led to the reported interest.

The clubs in question are Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Ham. Burnley are thought to be particularly keen on the teenager.

The transfer window opened at the beginning of the month, meaning clubs have until the 31st of January to secure a deal, if they so wish.

KNIGHT’S STORY SO FAR

As mentioned previously, Knight joined Derby County’s academy from Cabinteely in 2017. Cabinteely – as well as Derby – should be given plenty of credit for Knight’s development to this point. He joined Cabinteely at the age of 4 and stayed at the club until his move to England at the age of 16.

Knight progressed through the Derby County youth sides before making his first team debut on the 5th of August 2019 at the age of 18.

Since then, Knight has established himself as a key member of the Derby squad, particularly this season.

Despite his age, the young midfielder has already amassed bags of experience at a high level. Knight has made over 50 Championship appearances for Derby, scoring an impressive 8 goals from midfield in the process.

He has also earned senior international honours last year. He earned his first senior international cap against Finland in October and went on to make two further appearances, including a start against Bulgaria in a scoreless draw.

Knight has represented Ireland through u17 up to senior level.

WOULD A PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE BE GOOD FOR KNIGHT?

Of course, the thought of Premier League football would entice any young player to make the move to the highest level. Expectation is often different from reality, though.

While Knight is clearly a very talented player capable of playing at the top level, there is no guarantee of regular game time when moving to a new club, particularly in the Premier League.

He’s currently one of the first names on the Derby team sheet and there is a guarantee of football at a high level, something which he may not get in the Premier League.

Knight is still only 19, meaning there is more than enough time to establish himself as a Premier League player in the coming years.

In our opinion, he should stay at Derby, at least until the end of the season. That way Knight can continue to play in virtually every possible game until the end of the season and assess his position in the squad come the summer time.

