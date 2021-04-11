Jesse Lingard well and truly revitalized under David Moyes

A 𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 from JLingz 🚀🤘



The winner of our March @SkyeCloudLTD Goal of the Month... pic.twitter.com/iXLxduJ44g — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 9, 2021

The West Ham loanee scored a brace today in a 3-2 win.

If someone told you that Jesse Lingard would become the most in-form player in the Premier League a couple of months ago, you’d probably have called them mad. Rightly so, too. Lingard’s playtime (and form) for Manchester United had gradually declined over the years, resulting in zero Premier League appearances for the club this season.

Obviously, this would have been a frustrating experience for Lingard given the fact he should have been in his prime at the age of 28.

After months of sitting on the bench and – more often than not – being excluded from the matchday squad, West Ham made a move for him in January on a season-long loan deal.

Since then, Lingard’s form has been nothing short of outstanding resulting in a career renaissance. The England international scored 2 goals today in a 3-2 win for West Ham, taking his tally to an incredible 12 goal contributions in just 9 Premier League games. West Ham currently sit in a Champions League spot with just a handful of games remaining to be played this season.

Lingard’s form has naturally attracted attention from a host of clubs. Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Lingard’s services, as well as Italian Serie A club Roma. West Ham are also, of course, interested in retaining the midfielder.

But would Manchester United be willing to let Lingard go once he returns from loan?

Obviously, it would make sense from a financial viewpoint, but Lingard has shown in the past that he’s capable of performing at a high level for Manchester United. He was particularly impressive at times during the 2017/18 season, where he managed 14 goal contributions in 33 Premier League appearances for The Red Devils.

Whatever happens, his performances can only be a good thing for Manchester United. They’ll either receive substantial financial compensation for the sale of the midfielder or he’ll *presumably* return with a newly-found confidence that could propel him into the starting XI for the 2021/22 season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com