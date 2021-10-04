Klopp: ‘Salah goal will still be talked about in 60 years time’

3 total views, 3 views today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester City will still be talked about in 60 years time.

Salah finished off a magnificent individual move which saw the winger beat four City defenders before putting the ball past Ederson to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead.

The lead did not last forever but the goal will live long in the memory of fans – Liverpool, Manchester City and neutrals alike.

Curtis Jones was awarded the assist for Salah’s goal but it was the Egyptian that made the chance for himself.

He received the ball several yards from the edge of the City box and escaped a three-man press before entering the box, staring down centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

He opened a space for himself to move beyond Laporte with an eye for a shot and fired one past Ederson to the delight of the 40,000 Liverpool fans in attendance.

It was a move he has done several times before – against Tottenham in 2018 and Napoli in the season Liverpool brought home the Champions League trophy for the first time in 14 years.

Yet, that’s what made it so special.

Jurgen Klopp is one of many admirers of the goal Salah scored in the 2-2 draw and gave his thoughts on it after the game: “The second goal, only the best players in the world score goals like this.

“The first touch, the first challenge he wins, then going there, putting it on the right foot and then finishing the situation off like he did, absolutely exceptional.

“Because this club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time and in 50 or 60 years when they remember this game. It was a really good one.”

Regardless of De Bruyne’s equaliser and the final result, the goal will go into the pantheon of unforgettable moments that Mo Salah has produced in a Liverpool shirt, which will undoubtedly see many more enter it.

