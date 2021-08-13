Leicester City v Wolves – Preview, Lineups, Betting, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

Leicester City will kick off their third full Premier League season under Brendan Rodgers when they welcome Wolves to the King Power Stadium on Saturday at 3 pm.

The side will want to improve upon two fifth-place finishes in their last two seasons and look to break into the top four, with that journey starting against Bruno Lage’s Wolves.

Lage will coach his side for the first time in competitive football after an inconsistent pre-season.

New goalkeeper José Sá is set to make his debut for Wolves but the side has several injuries heading into the opening weekend of the season.

Striker Raul Jiménez is expected to play for the club in the Premier League in his first game after recovering from a fractured skull that ruled him out for the majority of last season.

Leicester are without Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne for the game but still have a strong side in their absence.

Nampalys Mendy and James Justin are also out for the foreseeable future through injury.

New signings Boubakary Soumaré and Patson Daka will add excitement to the side – the pair impressed in the FA Community Shield win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Ryan Bertrand will also give the side a recognised presence at left-back and his experience in the Premier League may prove useful.

Soyuncu and Pereira will be the only first-choice defenders available for the side against Wolves but Daniel Amartey is a capable back-up at centre-back.

The established presences of Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans offer fans of the Foxes recognisable and trusted midfield – Soumaré is expected to be involved in the game too.

James Maddison may play while transfer speculation about a move to Arsenal continues to gain traction.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho will be the likely duo in attack, with Daka coming in place of Vardy later on in the game.

Leicester have injuries but their quality will persevere unless Lage can make a statement.

Predicted Lineups

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Tielemans, Ndidi; Iheanacho Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Wolves (3-4-3): Sá; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri; Traore, Jiménez, Trincao.

Betting

Leicester City 4/6

Draw 27/10

Wolves 4/1

Where To Watch

Leicester City v Wolves will not be broadcast on TV. You can follow the game live on social media through both clubs’ accounts or through Talksport.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com