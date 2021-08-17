Leicester Linked With PSV Star Noni Madueke

2 total views, 2 views today

PSV Eindhoven star Noni Madueke has been linked with Leicester City two weeks before the transfer window shuts.

The 19-year-old has performed well during his time in the Netherlands and may be coaxed back to England to play in the Premier League.

The U21 English international would be the fifth addition the Foxes have made to their ranks this summer after Boubakary Soumaré, Patson Daka, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand.

The winger could be useful for the side who are lighter on the right side of attack than they were last season.

Demarai Gray and Cengiz Under are no longer on the Leicester City books and the position is an area the side are light on.

Madueke has been involved in six goals in six games so far this season with five goals and an assist to his name.

The footballer was part of the Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur youth setups before joining the PSV academy, where he has progressed to become a key first-team player.

The youngster is valued at £20 million by the club but a move is more likely to materialise after PSV’s crucial UEFA Champions League play-off clash with Benfica.

His current boss, Roger Schmidt, has warned off any potential suitors after the club sold several star players earlier this summer.

“I’m not afraid [of Madueke leaving], why should I be? He will one day leave PSV if he continues to develop like he is now,” he told ESPN.

“I’m not afraid it will happen now. We can’t sell key players anymore. We’ve already done that with Donyell Malen, Denzel Dumfries and Pablo Rosario, so we can’t lose any more.

“And PSV is also a fantastic club for Noni to develop. He is very young, he can play a lot here, score goals and cheer with the team. I think he feels very good here.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com