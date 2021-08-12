Leicester Set To Sign Jannik Vestergaard For £15m

1 total views, 1 views today

Leicester City FC are set to sign Southampton FC centre-back Jannik Vestergaard for a fee of £15 million, per Fabrizio Romano.

Jannik Vestergaard will leave Southampton after three years at the club and a total of 79 appearances for the Dane.

He had moved to St. Mary’s in the summer of 2018 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach for £22.5 million.

Vestergaard will travel to Leicester to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms before the deal is finalised.

The Foxes have been interested in signing a centre-back since Wesley Fofana was ruled out until 2022 through injury in pre-season.

The French defender fractured his right fibula after he was on the receiving end of a tackle from Villarreal attacker Fernando Nino.

The 20-year-old’s leg was caught underneath Nino’s as the tackle occurred and he went down immediately.

The Marseille-born centre-back was stretchered off the pitch and was replaced by Ben Nelson.

Fofana played 38 times for the team over the course of his debut season and was part of Leicester’s historic FA Cup-winning run, playing in the final.

Rodgers recently spoke about the possibility of signing a centre-back to step in for Fofana this season in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Hopefully we can. It’s an area where we are a little light with Jonny out as well for a period of time with a foot injury.

“With all the games we’re going to have over the course of the season, we need to have cover in those positions.

“It is something the club are currently looking at.”

Vestergaard played 32 times for Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side across all competitions last season and scored three times as they finished the league in 14th.

The 29-year-old was also involved in all six of Denmark’s games at Euro 2020 as they made an impressive run to the semi-finals after their talisman, suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com